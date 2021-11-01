Sign-ups open for state-based health plans

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual enrollment period opens today, November 1, for Kentuckians to purchase federally subsidized health coverage that beings in 2022.

“Starting today, Kentucky families can go online and shop and save on quality health care coverage,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Health care is a basic human right, and the healthier we all are, the better spot we are in to build a better Kentucky and further boost our booming economy.”

Enrolling is available through a new marketplace called kynect.

Enrollments received through December 15, 2021 qualify for coverage beginning Jan 1, 2022. Enrollments received between December 16, 2021 and January 15, 2022 qualify for coverage beginning February 1, 2022. January 15, 2022 is the final day to enroll.

The kynect marketplace has been since October 15 for Kentuckians to check out what plans are available. The site also offers information about child care, elder care, food benefits, help with utilities, transportation, job training and veterans’ benefits.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky offers free or low-cost health insurance to qualifying children under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (KCHIP). Qualifying information is available through kynect.

Depending on where you live, four coverage plans are available in 2022. Anthem offers statewide coverage and CareSource has plans available in 100 of 120 counties. Ambetter from WellCare and Passport Health Plan by Molina are available in a limited number of counties.

Fourteen counties only have Anthem as an option, down from 26 counties with only one option in the previous coverage year.

VSP Individual Vision Plans are available for the first time through the marketplace.

“Kynectors,” like Cara Stewart who also serves as the Director of Policy Efficacy at Kentucky Voices for Health, are available to help people sign up for coverage.

”Kynect is a one-stop-shop to make it easy for all Kentuckians to get whatever benefits they need, including health insurance, childcare assistance, food assistance and, what is primarily happening right now, health assistance,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s goal is to make the process of finding the right coverage as painless as possible.

”You know, I’ve got some folks who don’t have an email address and don’t want one, and so, they don’t want to go create an online profile and fill stuff out,” she said. “They just want to talk to me over the phone and do it and I’m happy to do that.”

The program isn’t entirely new. Former Governor, Steve Beshear, launched kynect in 2013 under the Affordable Care Act, but it was shut down three years later. Governor Andy Beshear relaunched the program on October 4, 2021.

kynect.ky.gov

Kynect benefits: 1-855-306-8959

Kynect Health Coverage: 1-855-459-6328

TTY: 1-855-326-4654

