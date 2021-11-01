Police: Be on the lookout for deer in roads

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Southern Kentucky Police are warning drivers about deer in roads.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they knew of six deer collisions in just a few hours on Saturday night.

Police said this is prime time for deer accidents because they are more active than other times during the year.

The spokesperson with the Sheriff’s office said their best advice is to expect the unexpected and slow down when driving.

Police said none of the accidents from the weekend resulted in injury, but the cars did take significant damage.

