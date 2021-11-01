Pike County spotlights programs, prevention during National Diabetes Month

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During a special-called Pike County Fiscal Court meeting Friday, county officials discussed National Diabetes Month, which is recognized in November.

Public Health Director Tammy Riley shared the county’s diabetes breakdown, discussing the impacts and prevalence of the diagnosis in the mountains. After discussing the types of diabetes and how those rank in the county, Riley discussed programs available to Pike County community members in order to address concerns with diabetes.

The health department refers patients to a Diabetes Self-Management, Education and Support program and a Diabetes Prevention Program, both CDC approved programs, to help the community.

According to Riley, Pike County has an 18 percent diabetes prevalence rate, placing the county as one of the highest ranked in the state. She said that includes Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes but not Gestational Diabetes, which occurs during pregnancy.

Riley highlighted the importance of awareness, saying Type 2 has expanded its reach, with an increase in pediatric patients over the years. She said DSEMS should be a program used annually by anyone with diabetes, adding that a change in doctors or a change in diabetes complications should also warrant a re-visit to the program.

She discussed how the support programs are set up to meet specific needs, from high-risk people who seek to prevent the diagnosis to those who live with one of the types of diabetes every day.

“There’s ample resources available. They’re at no cost to our Pike County residents, and we are one of the highest ranked counties in the state of Kentucky,” said Riley. “When you look at Type 2 diabetes, that’s a preventable disease. Even if you have received that diagnosis or been told you’re pre-diabetic, you can turn that around. All types of diabetes are manageable.”

Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he appreciates the efforts of the health department, saying he saw diabetes firsthand when his grandfather died to complications from diabetes.

“It’s a vicious disease and we want people to be aware of the fact that even if you’re diagnosed with diabetes, you can live with it. You can manage it,” Jones said. “When you start seeing one in five individuals in Pike County as diabetics, we do need to look at what our options are.”

He said the county has invested a lot of money in parks and playgrounds and should look at indoor workout facilities and other programs once additional revenue is available.

Riley said the access to those facilities would likely help decrease the number of people at risk and offer management to those already diagnosed.

For a referral to one of the management programs, contact the Pike County Health Department at (606)509-5500.

