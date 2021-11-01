Pike County dips out of red zone as state COVID-19 incident rate decreases

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the state sees a decrease in COVID-19 cases, sitting at a 5.03% positivity rate, counties across the commonwealth are seeing ‘hopeful’ changes.

“We’re seeing a slow, but steady decline in all numbers except for those deceased,” said Public Health Director Tammy Riley.

Riley said the county has seen 10,734 cases of the virus, with 181 deaths and 207 current cases. But she is excited to see how things progress as the state looks to continue its downward shift.

“Our daily incident rate has gone down as well. That’s much lower than where we were before,” Riley said Monday afternoon. “Our goal is to get to green, but right now I’d just like to see orange. But I think we’re heading that way.”

According to the state’s incident rate map, released hours after Riley’s statement, the county officially dipped into the orange zone at 24.9 cases per 100,000 people Monday.

“You look at that graph and it looks like a roller coaster ride. And as public health employees, we have felt that ride,” Riley said. “We had that large summer wave with the Delta variant and we’re starting to see a decline in new numbers, a decline in hospitalizations and ICU and ventilator occupancy.”

She said the number of deaths increased, but the lack of new cases has been a “breath of fresh air.”

With the county’s vaccination rate at 53%, Riley hopes to see more people taking advantage of the growing number of available doses. She said the county is still at 73% for the elderly demographic, so she hopes to see that increase in the days to come as well.

“There’s ample vaccination in this community,” she said. “And it remains our number one defense against COVID-19.”

With booster vaccines, third doses, and an expected addition to the vaccination tiers to include five to 11 year-olds, Riley says the vaccines are now just waiting for people to roll up their sleeves.

