Advertisement

Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School officials said a ‘credible threat’ was made Monday at Hazard High School.

School leaders said they acted quickly to alert police and put all of their proper precautions in place.

After consultation with police, students will dismiss at their normal time.

“The safety of our kids comes first, and we will work closely with officials to ensure that,” a news release said.

School is scheduled as normal on Tuesday.

See more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than...
Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study
GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear announces return of health insurance exchange
Gov. Andy Beshear brings back Kynect health exchange

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday morning the return of Kentucky’s health exchange, Kynect.
Sign-ups open for state-based health plans
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials give information about investigation process after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Mark Stoops news conference - 4 p.m.
Mark Stoops news conference - 4 p.m.
‘If you’re cold, they’re cold’: Veterinarian and shelter worker talk about keeping outdoor animals safe from elements