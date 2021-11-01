Lexington pediatrician’s office prepares to roll out vaccine for younger kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. If the CDC grants approval, the vaccine could be available as soon as next week.

Doctors at Pediatric & Adolescent Associates in Lexington are already thinking through logistics.

“You got to get the phones open so patients can call in and schedule,” said Dr. Katrina Hood. “We got to get the staff there to take care of it.”

Dr. Hood says when the FDA gave the green light on Friday, their office was flooded with phone calls from parents wanting to bring their children in to get vaccinated. Health experts say the Pfizer vaccine for children will be a smaller dose than the one for adults and adolescents.

“It’ll be one-third that dose,” said Dr. Hood. “So, they’ll be getting smaller amounts which is good for our side effect profile.”

Reaction to the vaccine is mixed.

“I think everybody should get it. I got it,” said Sherie Lawrence.

“Safety for my children is more important than my own safety. If I’m not going to do it, then I wouldn’t force my kids to do it either,” said Kayla Williams.

Dr. Hood says if you have any questions about the Pfizer vaccine for children, contact your pediatrician.

The CDC must give the final approval before the Pfizer vaccine for children hits shelves. The CDC an advisory committee meeting Tuesday.

