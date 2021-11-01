Advertisement

Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new CDC study found that unvaccinated people with a previous infection were more than five times more likely to be re-infected with COVID than those who are vaccinated.

Lexington emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton expected its findings.

“We’re not surprised because we’ve been talking about the fact that vaccine immunity was going to be better than natural immunity since when the vaccine came out,” said Stanton.

The CDC’s latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report focuses on “early protection from infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity”, according to its authors. The study had a large sample size, comprising hospitalized people from nine states.

“Why roll the dice with what nature’s going to throw at you, with the risk of long COVID, complications, and death...when we have the vaccine that has some risk, but very small and minuscule in comparison to the virus itself,” Stanton said.

Stanton added that you shouldn’t put too much value in natural immunity.

“It’s got good short-term protection, especially for staying within the same variant. But we don’t know exactly how long it’s going to last,” said Stanton. “Each person’s response is different, and people with mild or no symptoms may have little to no immune response.”

The study found that protection from the vaccine trended higher for those ages 65 and older.

Another finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than those who got Pfizer-BioNTech.

“I wouldn’t hold off on it,” Stanton said. “If you have a choice, you can make a choice - if there’s multiple options available to you. But if not, get the one available to you...don’t let perfect get in the way of good.”

Ultimately, Dr. Stanton said the study drives home the message coming from those in healthcare.

“Get the vaccine, protect yourself but more importantly protect those that are around you, especially those that are higher risk,” said Stanton. “That’s all that we’re asking.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair Green sustains significant lower-leg injury, expected to miss season
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Kentucky's Josh Ali scores against Mississippi State
Kentucky comes up short against Mississippi State
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
On Tuesday a vehicle was found linked to Samantha Hopper. She and her daughter went missing...
Search and recovery group helps find vehicle linked to 1998 missing persons case in Arkansas

Latest News

Elephants at Zoo Knoxville can eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse a day.
Zoo Knoxville looking for tree donations for their elephants
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Don Wells arrested on DUI charges
Trick-or-treaters make their rounds in Lexington.
Beautiful fall evening draws a crowd for trick-or-treating in Lexington
What happens to the animals that Amelia Air relocates?