KSP investigates death in Harlan County

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan got a call about an unresponsive inmate at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Officials said they found the inmate unresponsive around three in the morning.

The coroner arrived and pronounced the person dead at the detention center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

