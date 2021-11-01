KSP investigates death in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan got a call about an unresponsive inmate at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Officials said they found the inmate unresponsive around three in the morning.

The coroner arrived and pronounced the person dead at the detention center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

