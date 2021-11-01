Advertisement

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard talks about COVID-19 and the Delta Variant surge

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department’s Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, talked about the effect the Delta Variant of the coronavirus had on the Commonwealth.

He said the summer was calm in terms of case numbers, but there was a dramatic surge after the variant began to spread.

“It took us from March of 2020 to the first week of August here in 2021 to surpass 10 thousand cases,” said Lockard. “Then, in the past 8 weeks, we’re now over 18 thousand cases so that kind of frames it for people to understand.”

He added that cases peaked during the first week of September and almost 95% of people that were hospitalized were unvaccinated.

