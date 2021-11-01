Advertisement

Invest 606 announces finalists

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Invest 606 announced its group of finalists for this year’s Business Accelerator and Pitch Contest, who all now have a chance to win a variety of prizes.

The organizations represent 9 counties in the 606 area code, employ more than 30 people and bring in more than $700,000 in revenue every year.

Here are the finalists:

You can read more about these businesses here.

