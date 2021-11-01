Invest 606 announces finalists
(WYMT) - Invest 606 announced its group of finalists for this year’s Business Accelerator and Pitch Contest, who all now have a chance to win a variety of prizes.
The organizations represent 9 counties in the 606 area code, employ more than 30 people and bring in more than $700,000 in revenue every year.
Here are the finalists:
- Ginny Grulke with Appalachian Horse Project in Knott County
- Carolyn Davis with Appalachian Quilt & Craft in Perry County
- Erik Hubbard with Backroads of Appalachia in Harlan County
- Trevor and Samantha Stovall with Faith, Trust, & A Little Dust Bakery in Floyd County
- Kelli Thompson with Graze in Pike County
- Stephen Prosser with Hazard Coffee Company in Perry County
- Tasha Sams with HOME Appalachia in Pike County
- Jesse and Lois White with Independent Metal Works LLC in Floyd County
- Joshua and Shannon Dahler with Mountain House Mushrooms in Estill County
- Vickie and Sarah Crabtree with Positive Attraction Soaps in Lee County
- Mandi Fugate Sheffel with Read Spotted Newt in Perry County
- Elizabeth Schroer with Reimagines in Pulaski County
- Chelsey Mayse with Tipper Valley Farm in Rowan County
