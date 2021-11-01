‘If you’re cold, they’re cold’: Veterinarian and shelter worker talk about keeping outdoor animals safe from elements

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperatures start getting colder, it is important to keep in mind the safety of any outside animals you may have.

Dr. Danika Harvey, a veterinarian at the Appalachian Animal Hospital, said any sick, young or senior animals should be brought indoors when temperatures start to drop to avoid any risks of hypothermia.

Certain animals with thicker fur or those who are bred to withstand colder temperatures are able to stay outside, but it’s important to offer them a well-insulated and covered space.

Minnie Owsley, staff member at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter added that outdoor animals need to be given a chance.

“To put it simply, if you’re cold, they’re cold,” said Owsley. “If you are supplying bedding for your animals, you need to check it regularly, make sure it’s not retaining moisture. We recommend using straw if you have to keep a dog outside. Even farm animals and livestock, they need something to stay out of the wind and out of the elements.”

