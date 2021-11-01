How the global supply chain issue is impacting restaurants in Eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A global supply issue is impacting communities in the United States and beyond.

“Solving this is going to take all of us,” said President Joe Biden.

The problems surrounding supply chain inconveniences have put a strain on many businesses and organization. In some situations, these issues are due to the increase in the prices of items while others are hard to find.

“We have been told there’s stuff sitting in the ocean, still on cargo ships,” said Big Blue Smokehouse Manager James Petterson.

This ongoing problem was discussed at the G-20 summit in Rome.

“The steps that we’re taking are making a difference,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “But the only way we can really put these disruptions behind us is to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.”

While nearly all industries are impacted, Big Blue Smokehouse, like many restaurants, is feeling the impact.

“Yes we do need servers, a host, and a couple cooks but mostly serving,” said Petterson.

As the holidays draw closer, Petterson said preparations are a must.

“We’re having to order things in advance because we’re going to run out so we’ll get stocked up in the freezers to ensure we have enough for our thanksgiving holidays… making sure we can do our turkeys for everyone,” he said.

However, despite uncertainties, Petterson said he and his coworkers keep moving forward each and everyday.

“I think it’s going to work it’s way through eventually,” he said. “But just as our owner is, smart businessmen they just get ahead of the game and they just keeping moving forward and that’s what we’re doing here. We’re going to continue to serve our product for the public.”

Big Blue Smokehouse is located at 420 Village Lane in Hazard.

For more information you can call 606-487-1200 or find them on Facebook.

