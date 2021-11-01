Churchill Downs, friends respond to tragic loss of triumphant jockey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, known as Miguel Mena, was identified as the pedestrian struck and killed going westbound on I-64 between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway near the 16-mile marker Sunday night.

A two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes, Churchill Downs called Mena one of their “winningest” jockeys in Churchill Downs history in their latest press release.

“This news is absolutely shocking, terrible and heartbreaking,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in the release. “Our team is devastated to learn of Miguel’s passing. He was such a courageous rider who fought to overcome several challenges and adversity. We’ll miss his bright smile. Our deepest condolences are extended to his many friends, fellow riders and family, and our immediate thoughts are with his wife April and his daughters Naelah and Montserrat.”

Fellow jockey Robby Albarado met Mena early in his career, and despite being competitors, they were also close friends.

“He’d been through quite a bit throughout his career, and he was just on the path to being one of the top jockeys I’ve seen,” Albarado said. “When I found out [he died], I actually had to pull over on the side of the road and park for a while. I couldn’t fathom that this happened to him.”

The rest of the horseracing community shared similar reactions. Many horse trainers, owners, and racecourses posted on social media sending their condolences to Mena’s family and sharing memories of the 34-year-old jockey.

“It definitely didn’t seem real,” Melanie Giddings, an assistant trainer said. “I had just seen him the other day. He had just worked some horses for us, and we had some other horses for him to work tomorrow and horses for him to ride this weekend, and now he’s not here.”

Giddings told WAVE 3 News no matter what odds a horse had, Mena would always ride them with a positive attitude.

“He’d definitely give you a good ride,” Giddings said.

Mena isn’t just known for being a successful jockey; he was also a family man, a husband, and a father to two daughters.

“You see all these pictures of him on racehorses smiling and everything, but when you see him with his kids, it was a different smile, it was a different happiness, it was subtle and kind of relaxed, and I think he really enjoyed that, being a father to his girls and a family man at home,” Albarado said.

Born in Lima, Peru, Mena was exposed to the horse racing industry at an early age, with his father Jose a jockey, and his uncle Humberto, a trainer. Mena aspired to be a jockey since he was a child, and started riding horses regularly for Churchill Downs in late 2006, according to the press release.

“From where he came from in Peru to what he did here, and two young girls at home,” Dale Roman, thoroughbred trainer said. “You can’t put into words how sad it is.”

Since he came to the United States in 2003, Mena has won a total 2,079 races and has mounted in 16,234, earning approximately $72,483,396 in prize money.

Churchill Downs recognized Mena for his 481 wins at the track, ranking him 15th winningest jockey of all time at the track, according to the official statement.

Mena was recognized in February last year and was named winner of the first Randy Romero Pure Courage Award. The award recognizes an active jockey who has overcome adversity.

On July 4, 2020, Mena hit the 2,000-win milestone aboard Royal Commission at Ellis Park, Churchill Downs said.

Mena’s final ride was at Keeneland on Saturday. He would have turned 35 this upcoming Saturday.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Lyft who responded they had no record of Mena’s ride. A representative said, like with all customers, it’s possible someone called the car on Mena’s behalf.

