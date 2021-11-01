Christmas music has begun playing, but is it too early?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the day after Halloween, and the Christmas music is already here.

Some say it’s too early, while others are ready for the joyful tunes. A central Kentucky radio DJ tells us she gets request to play those Jingle Bells throughout the year.

MixMas 94.5 has its listeners already driving around in the holiday spirit.

“I’ve had maybe two emails this morning saying, ‘I really wished you would have held off until after Thanksgiving’ and that wasn’t anything, only two out of the thousands I’ve gotten since Labor Day weekend asking me when I’m going to launch it,” said Tracie James, on-air DJ at iHeartRadio.

James said this format dates back to the 90s, and some wouldn’t mind hearing a little jingle jam all year long. We talked to some shoppers who agree.

“I love Christmas music, I don’t think it’s too early to start,” shopper Cayla Hisle said.

Other shoppers are pumping the breaks on the sounds of the season, saying we shouldn’t overlook Thanksgiving.

“I think we need to get through Thanksgiving first. We just finished Halloween yesterday, it’s too early…. I’m not ready for Christmas,” shopper Kayla Williams said.

“I think if you love something like Christmas and it puts you in holiday spirit, then I’m all for it and if you want to wait until after Thanksgiving, we’re still going to be there right on your dial because we play it 24-7 all the way up to Christmas night,” James said.

Ready or not, MixMas season is here, and it’ll be up to us when to get in the Christmas spirit.

