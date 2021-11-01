Advertisement

Christmas music has begun playing, but is it too early?

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the day after Halloween, and the Christmas music is already here.

Some say it’s too early, while others are ready for the joyful tunes. A central Kentucky radio DJ tells us she gets request to play those Jingle Bells throughout the year.

MixMas 94.5 has its listeners already driving around in the holiday spirit.

“I’ve had maybe two emails this morning saying, ‘I really wished you would have held off until after Thanksgiving’ and that wasn’t anything, only two out of the thousands I’ve gotten since Labor Day weekend asking me when I’m going to launch it,” said Tracie James, on-air DJ at iHeartRadio.

James said this format dates back to the 90s, and some wouldn’t mind hearing a little jingle jam all year long. We talked to some shoppers who agree.

“I love Christmas music, I don’t think it’s too early to start,” shopper Cayla Hisle said.

Other shoppers are pumping the breaks on the sounds of the season, saying we shouldn’t overlook Thanksgiving.

“I think we need to get through Thanksgiving first. We just finished Halloween yesterday, it’s too early…. I’m not ready for Christmas,” shopper Kayla Williams said.

“I think if you love something like Christmas and it puts you in holiday spirit, then I’m all for it and if you want to wait until after Thanksgiving, we’re still going to be there right on your dial because we play it 24-7 all the way up to Christmas night,” James said.

Ready or not, MixMas season is here, and it’ll be up to us when to get in the Christmas spirit.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than...
Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study
GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear announces return of health insurance exchange
Gov. Andy Beshear brings back Kynect health exchange

Latest News

Pike County dipped into the orange zone on the COVID-19 incident map Monday.
Pike County dips out of red zone as state COVID-19 incident rate decreases
Diabetes
Pike County spotlights programs, prevention during National Diabetes Month- 6 p.m.
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - November 1
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - November 1
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mattingly Ratliff
Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 11
Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 11