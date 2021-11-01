Back and forth forecast to start the new month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to November! The new month starts off on an interesting note with some well below-average temperatures.

Today and Tonight

It looks like we’ll start the new week with some clouds in the morning hours, but I think we’ll start to clear out pretty quickly. Some spots may see some sunshine earlier than others. The amount of sun you see today will likely affect your high temperature, so keep that in mind. Right now, I think most locations get into the upper 50s.

Tonight, clouds will increase again ahead of a disturbance and some stray rain chances are possible late. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

A couple of stray showers will hang around with us early Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Just like Monday though, they should clear out by the afternoon, but temperatures will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid to upper 40s, depending on how fast the skies clear. We’ll drop into the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies Tuesday night.

Here is where things get a little complicated with model data. Between the last two runs, they have completely flipped, not only on precipitation data, but also on temperatures.

Here is what I will stay for now: Rain chances are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on the time of the day, some wintry precipitation could sneak into the forecast. Highs on Wednesday look to top out near 50 before dropping into the mid-30s overnight. I think we see upper 40s for daytime highs on Thursday with overnight lows near freezing.

That’s where I’m going to leave this forecast for now until more data comes in.

