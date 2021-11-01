Advertisement

2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown. Rodriguez was a jockey who rode twice in the Kentucky Derby under his professional name of Miguel Mena.(Source: Churchill Downs)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The pedestrian killed on Interstate 64 Sunday night was a jockey who had two mounts in the Kentucky Derby.

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries. The death is being called an accident.

Rodriguez, who rode professionally as Miguel Mena, was aboard Backtalk in the 2010 Run for the Roses, finishing 20th, and guided Necker Island to a 9th place finish in the 2020 Debry.

Rodriguez was on westbound I-64 between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway near the 16 mile marker when he was hit around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jeffersontown police have not said why Rodriguez was on the interstate, but have said no charges are pending.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair Green sustains significant lower-leg injury, expected to miss season
Gov. Andy Beshear announces return of health insurance exchange
Gov. Andy Beshear brings back Kynect health exchange
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than...
Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study
Kentucky's Josh Ali scores against Mississippi State
Kentucky comes up short against Mississippi State