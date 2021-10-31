Zoo Knoxville looking for tree donations for their elephants
You can donate your unwanted tree browse for Zoo Knoxville to use in their elephant sanctuary.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is asking for tree donations to use in their elephant enclosure.
“Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy trees as a major part of their diets,” said Tina Rolen, spokesperson for Zoo Knoxville. “Tonka, Jana and Edie can each eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse every day, and they especially enjoy root balls, which they “read” like a newspaper. That’s a big salad bar to keep supplied.”
Rolen asked that trees be untreated with any insecticides. They are accepting tree from the following species:
-Bradford Pear
-Dogwood
-Hackberry
-Sugar Maple
-Silver Maple
-Elm
-Mulberry
-Chestnut Oak
-White Oak
-Hickory
-Eastern Redbud
-River Birch
-Hemlock
-Box Elder
You can deliver the trunks to the zoo or or schedule a delivery by calling 865-637-5331 ext. 1281 before cutting the tree.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.