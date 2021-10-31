Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville looking for tree donations for their elephants

You can donate your unwanted tree browse for Zoo Knoxville to use in their elephant sanctuary.
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville can eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse a day.
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville can eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse a day.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is asking for tree donations to use in their elephant enclosure.

“Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy trees as a major part of their diets,” said Tina Rolen, spokesperson for Zoo Knoxville. “Tonka, Jana and Edie can each eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse every day, and they especially enjoy root balls, which they “read” like a newspaper. That’s a big salad bar to keep supplied.”

We need your trees, please! Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy trees as a major part of their diets. Tonka, Jana and Edie...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Rolen asked that trees be untreated with any insecticides. They are accepting tree from the following species:

-Bradford Pear

-Dogwood

-Hackberry

-Sugar Maple

-Silver Maple

-Elm

-Mulberry

-Chestnut Oak

-White Oak

-Hickory

-Eastern Redbud

-River Birch

-Hemlock

-Box Elder

You can deliver the trunks to the zoo or or schedule a delivery by calling 865-637-5331 ext. 1281 before cutting the tree.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Blair Green sustains significant lower-leg injury, expected to miss season
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success

Latest News

Monday, Día de los Muertos begins. It’s a holiday with origins in Mexico and a time to honor...
Loved ones to be remembered at UK’s Día de los Muertos observation
Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in...
‘Who would take costumes?’ Halloween ensembles stolen from Lexington organization
Participants run the Flying Pig Marathon.
Thousands of runners participate in Flying Pig Marathon
Winner of the Toyota 10K cheers on runners at the Flying Pig
Winner of the Toyota 10K cheers on runners at the Flying Pig