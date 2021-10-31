Thousands of runners participate in Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of runners started their morning Sunday by participating in the twenty-third Flying Pig Marathon.

Runners took off from the starting line near Paul Brown Stadium at 7:30 a.m.

A total of four races will take place Sunday, including the Flying Pig, the Paycor half marathon, the Queen Bee Half Marathon, and the City Dash 4-person relay. When finished with their races, runners can celebrate by heading over to the Michelob Ultra Victory Party at Smale Riverfront Park.

23rd Flying Pig underway. LIVE in minutes coming up @fox19 pic.twitter.com/De37v4A2hq — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) October 31, 2021

Officials with the Flying Pig say that about 5,420 runners will be participating in the Paycor half marathon, while 1,979 will be running the full 26.2 miles.

About 1,277 runners will participate in the Queen Bee Half Marathon, and 252 runners will participate in the City Dash 4-person relay.

Registrations were limited due to the COVID-19 safety protocols. The races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday were moved due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, a recent graduate from the University of Kentucky, William Caldwell, won first place in the Toyota 10K.

“About mile four, I was like ready for it to be over so, it was a grind those last two miles, but I got it done,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell finished the race at 34:07.

First-time participant Evan Bayles won second place with a time of 36:09.

“It was great. I actually just signed up on Wednesday, just saying hey, I wanna be a part of it. We missed everything last year, everything was virtual, pig weekend. It’s like a big family weekend. Glad to be back,” Bayles said.

On Saturday, runners of all ages participated, including 99-year-old Mike Fremont.

“I needed stress relief, so instead of a couple of martinis a night, I went out and ran, and I ran, and I ran, and I ran and thought, why don’t you try to qualify for Boston,” Fremont said.

According to officials with the Flying Pig, marathon runners who appear at the in-person race can qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Men participating in the Flying Pig Marathon are expected to finish around 9:55 a.m., and the women are expected to finish around 10:15 a.m.

Here is a full list of the winners from the races thus far.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.