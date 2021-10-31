Staying cool and dry to end the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those pesky showers have finally exited the mountains, and we begin to dry out and clear out for the rest of your Sunday.

Tonight through Monday night

Any trick-or-treating plans tonight look to stay in great shape. We remain dry under mostly clear skies. It will be on the chilly side, so you may want to bundle up. Low temperatures will fall into the lower-40s.

A gorgeous start to the work week is on tap. We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky on Monday. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s.

Into Monday night, clouds start to increase across the mountains ahead of another cold front. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us should stay dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-40s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Sticks Around

Another cold front sweeps through the area on Tuesday. This could kick off a few showers during the morning hours, but we should start to dry out by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler as we only top out in the lower-50s.

We remain dry under mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, but we will be chilly. Highs only reach the upper-40s across the mountains with lows falling into the low-to-mid-30s.

Rain chances look to return to the forecast by Thursday. Scattered showers are possible with highs staying in the upper-40s and lows falling into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers look to stick around into Friday. We stay chilly and mostly cloudy. Highs remain in the upper-40s with lows in the lower-30s.

This soggy weather looks to stick around into the weekend. It will not be an all-day washout, but scattered showers will be possible. Once again, highs reach the upper-40s and lows fall into the upper-30s.

