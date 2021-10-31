Advertisement

NICU babies at East Tenn Children’s dressed for Halloween

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were dressed up for Halloween.
NICU babies dressed for Halloween
NICU babies dressed for Halloween(ETCH)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital were dressed up for to celebrate spooky season.

ETCH Spokesperson Erica Estep said the costumes were only used for photos with adult supervision and taken off right after the pictures were taken.

Babies in the NICU at ETCH were dressed up for Halloween.
Babies in the NICU at ETCH were dressed up for Halloween.(ETCH)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Blair Green sustains significant lower-leg injury, expected to miss season
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success

Latest News

Elephants at Zoo Knoxville can eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse a day.
Zoo Knoxville looking for tree donations for their elephants
Monday, Día de los Muertos begins. It’s a holiday with origins in Mexico and a time to honor...
Loved ones to be remembered at UK’s Día de los Muertos observation
Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in...
‘Who would take costumes?’ Halloween ensembles stolen from Lexington organization
Participants run the Flying Pig Marathon.
Thousands of runners participate in Flying Pig Marathon