Loved ones to be remembered at UK’s Día de los Muertos observation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday, Día de los Muertos begins.

It’s a holiday with origins in Mexico and a time to honor family members and friends no longer with us. It’s something recently felt deeply.

“We’ve had a heavy last sort of 18 months in the globe right, so we’re very much going to be celebrating their lives and the lives lost of many folks that we very much hold dear,” says UK Latino student community specialist Ruth Gonzalez Jimenez.

Gonzalez Jimenez said this year, the community is invited to get involved. They’re making an altar with pictures and memorabilia of people held dear.

“This is a program that’s meant to be healing, that’s meant to be celebratory,” Gonzalez Jimenez said. “Yes, we’ve done and seen a lot of hurt throughout COVID-19 and throughout so much of these last 18 months, but this is a time we really hope our community can slow down.”

It’s not just COVID victims remembered, but people lost around the world after political instability or natural disasters. People also from UK’s campus.

In 2020, the event was brief due to the pandemic. Now, attendees will share a meal, watch a movie, and hold a vigil.

“We also hope to encourage others to branch outside of their own cultures,” said CJ Capalar with Sigma Lambda Gamma.

Despite our recent loss, Capalar says the meaning of the holiday isn’t about sorrow. It’s about appreciation.

“This community is all about coming together not only remembering the loved ones that we’ve lost but also living in that moment and celebrating life with those that we still have around us,” Capalar says.

If you can’t make the event, you can still bring a picture or item to add to the alter. It will be displayed in UK’s student center throughout November.

