HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 12 Wildcats were handed their second straight loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 31-17.

Kentucky was first to score with a Pick 6 from newly-healthy Josh Ali, but could not match 31 straight points from Mississippi State.

Next week the Cats will host Tennessee at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Stats (StatBroadcast)

