Halloween Bash wraps up in Letcher County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Halloween fun in Letcher County, as the annual 3-Mile Creek Farm’s Halloween Bash hosted by Antiques by the Creek wrapped up Sunday.

Held during the last weekend of September and ending on Halloween, proceeds from the event go towards the farm’s rescued animals.

“Our last day we always do free for the community, the kids, and the people that nots got to come,” Event Coordinator Rob Elkins said. “We don’t want anybody not to come to our pumpkin patch. If you don’t have the money to get in...we pay your way in. So, nobody is turned away because of money.”

Elkins said they wanted to give the children of the county an opportunity for fun.

“A lot of kids in this community can’t afford to go to these pumpkin patches far away. We wanted something for the kids in this community to be able to and there have been kids that have come that’s never been to anything like this,” he said. “It is such a blessing to see those kids have fun and have something to do in this community.”

Leaving one mother in the county, happy for that opportunity.

“Especially during the Halloween season because there’s a lot of mischief that the kids could get into but with something like this here there’s not really a lot for the kids to doing this area,” Event Participant Brooke Vanover said. “You have to drive an hour, to two hours, to three hours away.”

Event coordinators said they typically see participants coming from surrounding counties and states.

“I guess it’s all in part of getting a break from where you’re from,” Vanover said. “That’s why a lot of people go from here to other places and then people from other places come to here.”

Elkins said they are thankful for the support from everyone who comes out and enjoys the Halloween fun.

“Me and my wife would never be able to afford to rescue animals and feed them all winter long without the help of the community,” he said. “We love the animals and once they come here, they have a home forever, they really do.”

Elkins said they saw around 70 children participate each day.

