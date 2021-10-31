Advertisement

AP Poll: Kentucky drops to No. 18

Kentucky guard Luke Fortner (79) celebrates a touchdown to put Kentucky up 35-28 during the...
Kentucky guard Luke Fortner (79) celebrates a touchdown to put Kentucky up 35-28 during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4.

Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend’s biggest game. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015 when the Spartans made the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky drops six spots to No. 18 after losing to Mississippi State, who received 79 votes.

TEAMRECORDVOTESPREV.
1. Georgia8-01,575 (63)1
2. Cincinnati8-01,4552
3. Alabama7-11,4133
4. Oklahoma9-01,3824
5. Michigan State8-01,3408
6. Ohio State7-11,2965
7. Oregon7-11,2337
8. Notre Dame7-11,06711
9. Michigan7-11,0486
10. Wake Forest8-01,02513
11. Oklahoma7-191515
12. Auburn6-285318
13. Texas A&M6-284714
14. Baylor7-183316
15. Ole Miss6-267810
16. UTSA8-046023
17. BYU7-245025
18. Kentucky6-240912
19. Iowa6-23429
20. Houston7-1338NR
21. Coastal Carolina7-123724
22. Penn State5-318220
23. SMU7-117619
24. Louisiana-Lafayette7-1161NR
25. Fresno State7-2151NR

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Blair Green sustains significant lower-leg injury, expected to miss season
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success

Latest News

Kentucky's Josh Ali scores against Mississippi State
Kentucky comes up short against Mississippi State
Blair Green sustains significant lower-leg injury, expected to miss season
KHSAA football
Scores from across the state following Week 11 of high school action
Calipari after Kentucky takes down Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition opener