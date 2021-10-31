AP Poll: Kentucky drops to No. 18

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4.

Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend’s biggest game. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015 when the Spartans made the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky drops six spots to No. 18 after losing to Mississippi State, who received 79 votes.

TEAM RECORD VOTES PREV. 1. Georgia 8-0 1,575 (63) 1 2. Cincinnati 8-0 1,455 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1,413 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1,382 4 5. Michigan State 8-0 1,340 8 6. Ohio State 7-1 1,296 5 7. Oregon 7-1 1,233 7 8. Notre Dame 7-1 1,067 11 9. Michigan 7-1 1,048 6 10. Wake Forest 8-0 1,025 13 11. Oklahoma 7-1 915 15 12. Auburn 6-2 853 18 13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14 14. Baylor 7-1 833 16 15. Ole Miss 6-2 678 10 16. UTSA 8-0 460 23 17. BYU 7-2 450 25 18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12 19. Iowa 6-2 342 9 20. Houston 7-1 338 NR 21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24 22. Penn State 5-3 182 20 23. SMU 7-1 176 19 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 NR 25. Fresno State 7-2 151 NR

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.