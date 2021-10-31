American Red Cross seeks blood donations during nationwide shortage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving around the corner and the holidays fast approaching, the American Red Cross is calling on donors to continue making appointments now and in the coming weeks ahead to help overcome an ongoing nationwide emergency blood shortage.

Officials say the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Those who come out to give Nov. 1-12, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii and those that donate Nov 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.

At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Below is a schedule of upcoming blood drives:

Putnam

Buffalo

11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buffalo High School, 19005 Charleston Road

Hurricane

11/5/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mill Rd

Red House

11/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Navy Reserve Center, 111 Army Navy Drive

Scott Depot

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, 118 Poplar Fork Road

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, 5339 Teays Valley Road

Logan

11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ralph Willis Vo-Tech, Rt 10, 3 Mile Curve

Kanawha

Belle

11/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Belle Community Center, 1100 East Dupont Avenue

Charleston

11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive

11/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive

11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier St

11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 113 Lakeview Dr.

11/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 113 Lakeview Drive

11/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., CAMC Women & Childrens, 800 Pennsylvania Ave

Nitro

11/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nitro High School, Park Avenue and 15th Street

South Charleston

11/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Charleston HS, 1 Eagle Way

11/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive

11/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 2nd Ave SW

Boone

Madison

11/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue

Van

11/16/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Van High School, 913 Van High School Drive, RR 85

_______________

Fayette

Mount Hope

11/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane

Oak Hill

11/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Hill High School, 350 West Oyler Ave

