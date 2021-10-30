Stanton family-run charity donates food, supplies to hundreds

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cars lined Jeffersonville’s Main Street for a food and household supplies drive Saturday morning.

Jesus Feeds Kentucky, a family-run ministry based in Stanton, travelled to the Jeffersonville Mall to hand out donations. It’s a part of the non-profit, God’s Country Ranch Ministries.

Hundreds of boxes of diapers, wipes, food and other household supplies were given away.

“Wherever they go, we’re looking for that child to be blessed and protected,” Michael Young, drive co-organizer said.

He said the towers of supplies all came from anonymous donors.

“I got a call at 9:30 last night that they had seven pallets of frozen food, so I went and got it,” he said.

Drive co-organizer Stephanie McCoy said, as a mom, she knows how expensive basic necessities can be.

“Sometimes, it makes me tear up because they’re grateful and sometimes, even embarrassed and I try to make them not feel bad about needing things,” she said. “I think we all get in need here and there.”

McCoy and Young said their ministry organizes multiple food drives every month.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.