Advertisement

Stanton family-run charity donates food, supplies to hundreds

Jesus Feeds Kentucky, a family-run ministry based in Stanton, travelled to the Jeffersonville...
Jesus Feeds Kentucky, a family-run ministry based in Stanton, travelled to the Jeffersonville Mall to hand out donations.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cars lined Jeffersonville’s Main Street for a food and household supplies drive Saturday morning.

Jesus Feeds Kentucky, a family-run ministry based in Stanton, travelled to the Jeffersonville Mall to hand out donations. It’s a part of the non-profit, God’s Country Ranch Ministries.

Hundreds of boxes of diapers, wipes, food and other household supplies were given away.

“Wherever they go, we’re looking for that child to be blessed and protected,” Michael Young, drive co-organizer said.

He said the towers of supplies all came from anonymous donors.

“I got a call at 9:30 last night that they had seven pallets of frozen food, so I went and got it,” he said.

Drive co-organizer Stephanie McCoy said, as a mom, she knows how expensive basic necessities can be.

“Sometimes, it makes me tear up because they’re grateful and sometimes, even embarrassed and I try to make them not feel bad about needing things,” she said. “I think we all get in need here and there.”

McCoy and Young said their ministry organizes multiple food drives every month.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success

Latest News

Pikeville's Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival kicked off on Oct. 29 and city...
Final day of the Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival wraps up in Pikeville
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
AppHarvest is hitting the road, Saturday morning stopping in Lexington. The company hopes to...
AppHarvest brings mobile greenhouse tour to downtown Lexington