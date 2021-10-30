Advertisement

Southwestern shuts out Madison Central 26-0

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southwestern Warriors continued their red-hot season with a shut out win over the Madison Central Indians.

The Warriors conclude the season with a 9-1 record.

”It’s one game at a time,” Southwestern head coach Jason Foley said. “We’ve got the one-seed in the district, we get homefield advantage through district play. We’ve got to get ready for Whitley County right now and that’s our focus. I told them, what’s happened in the past, previous games, it don’t matter at playoff time. You’ve got to get ready. It’s one game at a time, so we’re going to put our full focus on Whitley and get ready for game one.”

Southwestern hosts Whitley County next Friday in the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

