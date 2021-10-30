SmileFaith Appalachia wraps up free dental clinic in Jenkins

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - SmileFaith Appalachia is a nonprofit ministry dedicated to spreading the word of God and providing free or low-cost dentistry to the people of Appalachia.

SmileFaith Appalachia’s building is connected to the SmileFaith Event Center and Coal City Coffee.

“Anything we do at SmileFaith goes back to our free dental clinic,” said Chrystal Bentley, Director of SmileFaith Appalachia. “So, anytime someone comes to Coal City Coffee or rents the event center or participates in an event we’re having, all of those funds are here to help with that.”

SmileFaith Appalachia has a network of dentists from all over the nation who travel to Jenkins to volunteer their time.

“So, we get to spend a little bit of time with different people of different areas and we get to know who they are and they become part of our family and they just want to love on people. They just want to give their talent,” said Bentley.

These clinics are two-day or four-day events that happen periodically throughout the year. SmileFaith Appalachia offers fillings, extractions, and they even host low-cost denture clinics.

“We are dentistry for ministry first and we love to see people’s lives changed and enriched by what we can offer. So, we have a gift and we want to offer it to those who are in need,” Bentley adds.

SmileFaith Appalachia’s next free Clinic will take place in February.

“All they have to do is either come in or call and we will make sure that whatever we can do to service them, that it happens,” said Sherry Tucker, Assistant Director of SmileFaith Appalachia.

To make an appointment for the February dental clinic, call (606) 670-0601.

