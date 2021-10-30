Advertisement

SmileFaith Appalachia wraps up free dental clinic in Jenkins

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - SmileFaith Appalachia is a nonprofit ministry dedicated to spreading the word of God and providing free or low-cost dentistry to the people of Appalachia.

SmileFaith Appalachia’s building is connected to the SmileFaith Event Center and Coal City Coffee.

“Anything we do at SmileFaith goes back to our free dental clinic,” said Chrystal Bentley, Director of SmileFaith Appalachia. “So, anytime someone comes to Coal City Coffee or rents the event center or participates in an event we’re having, all of those funds are here to help with that.”

SmileFaith Appalachia has a network of dentists from all over the nation who travel to Jenkins to volunteer their time.

“So, we get to spend a little bit of time with different people of different areas and we get to know who they are and they become part of our family and they just want to love on people. They just want to give their talent,” said Bentley.

These clinics are two-day or four-day events that happen periodically throughout the year. SmileFaith Appalachia offers fillings, extractions, and they even host low-cost denture clinics.

“We are dentistry for ministry first and we love to see people’s lives changed and enriched by what we can offer. So, we have a gift and we want to offer it to those who are in need,” Bentley adds.

SmileFaith Appalachia’s next free Clinic will take place in February.

“All they have to do is either come in or call and we will make sure that whatever we can do to service them, that it happens,” said Sherry Tucker, Assistant Director of SmileFaith Appalachia.

To make an appointment for the February dental clinic, call (606) 670-0601.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success

Latest News

Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Eastern Kentucky church hosts giveaway in Lee County
Eastern Kentucky church hosts giveaway in Lee County
Pikeville's Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival kicked off on Oct. 29 and city...
Final day of the Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival wraps up in Pikeville
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County