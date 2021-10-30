Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The second annual Fall Festival in Wolfe County wrapped up Saturday.

Featuring a haunted barn, haunted trail, zombie walk, a “witches ride,” the festival ended with food and craft vendors.

Despite some wet weather, Wolfe County Tourism Member, Leah McWhorter, said the attendance rate of the event has been great.

“I would say that we’ve brought in several new visitors to our town,” she said. “Hopefully, this will be an annual thing and next year maybe we’ll get more lucky with the rain, have an even better turnout.”

McWhorter said her team is already prepping for next year’s festival, with plans to keep making it bigger and better.

The festival began Monday.

