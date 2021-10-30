Advertisement

Multiple rescue crews come together in Powell County after hiker breaks ankle

(Powell County Search & Rescue)
(Powell County Search & Rescue)(Powell County Search & Rescue)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - A rescue involving several agencies took place at Natural Bridge State Resort Park on Friday.

Powell County Search and Rescue crews say they responded to a call about a hiker who slipped down some steps and broke his ankle. The caller had identified the location as Low Gap Trail, but the hiker ended up being found on Rock Garden Trail.

Once the hiker was found and his ankle was looked at, he was loaded on a stokes basket and carried 1.9 miles to an ambulance waiting to take him to the hospital.

Members of the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Natural Bridge State Resort Park park rangers, and a few hikers assisted in the carryout.

The hiker is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation

Latest News

Magoffin County Schools receive more than $9M for new Career & Tech Center
Toys for Tots seek volunteers and toys for upcoming holiday season - 4:30 p.m.
Toys for Tots seek volunteers and toys for upcoming holiday season - 4:30 p.m.
With rent going up, Central Kentuckians are having a harder time finding somewhere to live.
Rent increases leave many in Lexington area struggling to find somewhere to live
Wild Health COVID-19 testing site moves to new location
Wild Health COVID-19 testing site moves to new location - 5:30 p.m.