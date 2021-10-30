Multiple rescue crews come together in Powell County after hiker breaks ankle

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - A rescue involving several agencies took place at Natural Bridge State Resort Park on Friday.

Powell County Search and Rescue crews say they responded to a call about a hiker who slipped down some steps and broke his ankle. The caller had identified the location as Low Gap Trail, but the hiker ended up being found on Rock Garden Trail.

Once the hiker was found and his ankle was looked at, he was loaded on a stokes basket and carried 1.9 miles to an ambulance waiting to take him to the hospital.

Members of the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Natural Bridge State Resort Park park rangers, and a few hikers assisted in the carryout.

The hiker is expected to make a full recovery.

