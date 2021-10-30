Advertisement

Kentucky takes down Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition opener

By Camille Gear
Oct. 30, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Keion Brooks Jr. and TyTy Washington scored 18 points each and No. 10 Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan 95-72 Friday night at Rupp Arena.

Sahvir Wheeler added 10 points and six assists and Davion Mintz scored 12 points with six assists. Oscar Tshiebwe was the fifth Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

The Wildcats finished with 20 assists on 38 made baskets and only turned it over nine times.

Kentucky hosts Miles College in its final exhibition game on November 5th.

