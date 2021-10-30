Halloween edition of Sunrise Trackside back at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An annual classic was back this year. The Halloween edition of Sunrise Trackside at Keeneland was held Saturday morning.

Superheroes and princesses made their way to the track for candy, horses, and crafts. Not even a little rain stopped children and families from coming out to Keeneland in their costumes.

“Our tradition here at Keeneland is to close out the Fall Meet with the Halloween edition of Sunrise Trackside. The headless horseman makes an appearance here, the little ones come out in costumes,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, director of patron experience at Keeneland.

The children in attendance also pet horses, participate in a costume contest, eat doughnuts, and meet Buckles, the Keeneland mascot.

“You know it was just a spectacular meet at Keeneland to welcome our fans back in larger numbers. It’s been two years since we’ve been able to do that, and it was such a great homecoming for our fans to be back,” said Heissenbuttel.

This past spring, Keeneland’s meet had fans with reduced capacity. Organizers and patrons are happy to have things back to normal again.

“So this Sunrise Trackside activity was put on by the Keeneland Kids Club. It’s a free kids club for children ages 12 and under. We have activities throughout the year for the public to come out and enjoy for our members,” said Heissenbuttel.

We spoke to some Kids Club members, and they had a great time.

“I’m strawberry shortcakes, she’s raspberry tart, and she’s lemon meringue... I liked decorating the frames and counting the candy corn and the costume contest,” said Nora, Audrey, and Vivienne Hanley.

Keeneland will hold more Kids Club events during the off-season and will continue to prepare for Spring Meet 2022.

