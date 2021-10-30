Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky church hosts giveaway in Lee County

Eastern Kentucky church hosts giveaway in Lee County
Eastern Kentucky church hosts giveaway in Lee County(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The food pantry with Community Christian Church in Beattyville held a food box giveaway Saturday.

Event coordinators said the service began after the historic flooding in the county.

“In June, we were able to make boxes and start passing them out,” Event Coordinator, Darlene Jewell said. “We saw the need because we started with 50 families coming the first time, they really needed the help. We just kept it going.”

One church member, Brenda Rice, said she is always happy to lend a helping hand.

“I’ve been coming here for about 10 years or so and when we started this after the flood, I just really liked doing it,” she said. “I kept doing it and I like helping people.”

Jewell said they host the giveaways monthly and are always looking for donations or volunteers.

“We’ve had some churches around our community that’s donated and we’re always accepting donations,” she said. “This week the school said they were going to do a food drive for Thanksgiving and wanted to know if we would take the food. We’re always willing to take the food.”

Rice added without that, the giveaways would not be possible.

“To keep it running we need help,” she said. “It’s hard for just one or two people to do it and we have a lot of people coming in. We need help packing up the boxes and carrying out the boxes.”

Jewell said they hope to someday expand after seeing need in surrounding counties.

“They ask can we come down, sure,” she said. “If there’s a need, we want to fulfill that need and help people.”

The church is currently hosting a pasta themed fundraiser to help prepare for next month’s giveaway.

“You order the pasta, it’s delivered directly to you. It’s fun pasta and there’s all kinds of different pastas,” Jewell said. “There’s a UK pasta, there’s dinosaur pastas, there’s different holiday pastas. There’s all kinds of stuff and it’s a really neat different kind of idea.”

This month’s event served a total of 79 families.

The link to that fundraiser is here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success

Latest News

Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
SmileFaith Appalachia hosts free dental clinic
SmileFaith Appalachia wraps up free dental clinic in Jenkins
Pikeville's Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival kicked off on Oct. 29 and city...
Final day of the Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival wraps up in Pikeville
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County