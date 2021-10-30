Dreary conditions continue, but some changes on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around through Saturday, but some changes are on the way by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay under mostly cloudy skies through tonight with spotty showers possible. It will not rain all night, but a shower or two is possible. If you have any Halloween plans tonight, you may want to pack the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Lows will fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

We do begin to dry out by Sunday afternoon and evening. However, a stray shower or two will be possible during the morning hours. We do begin to see some sunshine by the afternoon, too. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Sunday night, we stay dry under mostly clear skies. It will be on the chilly side, so bundle up if you are headed out to trick-or-treat. Lows will bottom out in the lower-40s.

Drying Out

A beautiful day is on tap to begin the next work week. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Once again, highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

We stay dry into Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will pass through the mountains, but moisture will be limited, so rain is not expected. However, this will bring cooler temperatures. Highs stay in the lower-50s on Tuesday with lows falling into the lower-30s.

Clouds begin to creep back into the picture by Wednesday. Once again, highs stay in the lower-50s with lows in the mid-30s.

Showers Return to End the Work Week

Rain chances return by Thursday. We stay mostly cloudy with showers possible throughout the day. We stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid-40s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

The forecast remains similar on Friday. We remain under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible. Once again, highs stay in the mid-40s with lows falling into the lower-30s.

