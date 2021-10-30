Blair Green sustains significant lower-leg injury, expected to miss season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky senior guard Blair Green sustained a significant lower-leg injury during UK’s closed scrimmage vs. EKU on Saturday and is expected to miss the 2021-22 season.

“This has been an emotional day for our program. Blair, her teammates and everyone in this program are hurting as we wrap our minds around potentially losing her for the season before it begins,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said. “Blair Green exemplifies what being a Kentucky women’s basketball player is all about. Although it appears we have lost her on the court, her leadership off the court will still have an impact on our team this season. We will be here to support her through this and make sure she comes out better on the other side. I ask that Big Blue Nation fills her and her family with love and support right now.”

The full details of Green’s injury will be confirmed in the coming days and released at that time.

The Kentucky women’s basketball team will return to the court Thursday at 7 p.m. ET vs. Lee University. The game is UK’s lone exhibition of the season. Admission to Memorial Coliseum is free.

