Bell County cruises in Game of the Week

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats finished the regular season with an 8-2 record after beating Harlan County 65-34.

“These boys are overachievers, a lot people did not expect this team to be 8-2 right now but we are 8-2 and going at bigger and better things we hope, it’s that time of the year now, the regular season is over with, you start the second season and that’s what its all about, we play till we lose right now,” said Bell County head coach Dudley Hilton.

The Bobcats open up the postseason at home in the district semifinals next Friday.

