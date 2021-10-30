Advertisement

AppHarvest brings mobile greenhouse tour to downtown Lexington

AppHarvest is hitting the road, Saturday morning stopping in Lexington. The company hopes to...
AppHarvest is hitting the road, Saturday morning stopping in Lexington. The company hopes to combine technology, natural resources, and farming skills to grow more using less.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest is hitting the road, Saturday morning stopping in Lexington.

The company hopes to combine technology, natural resources, and farming skills to grow more using less.

“Our 60-acre farm is based in Morehead and we really wanted to bring all that excitement that’s going on in that facility to people throughout the region,” AppHarvest product marketing manager Natalie Marinello said.

Marinello said the goal for this mobile greenhouse tour is introducing people to the company.

“We have a vision of creating an American-owned resilient food system by building some of the largest greenhouses in the world in the Appalachian region,” Marinello says.

Saturday morning, their produce arrived at City Center.

Marinello said they want to educate people on the benefits of indoor farming. She said they include sustainability, 90% less water used, and a way to create hundreds of jobs in the Appalachian region.

The farm’s Morehead location, according to Marinello, brings access.

“We can reach 70% of the US population within a day’s drive,” Marinello says.

The event shows it’s possible to bring the farm to the city.

“It’s controlled environment agriculture we’re growing it indoors,” Marinello said. “We’re able to bring fresh produce year-round.”

The mobile greenhouse tour isn’t just happening in Lexington. They’ll be brought to Louisville, with other stops in the coming weeks.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success

Latest News

Pikeville's Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival kicked off on Oct. 29 and city...
Final day of the Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival wraps up in Pikeville
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County
Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Jesus Feeds Kentucky, a family-run ministry based in Stanton, travelled to the Jeffersonville...
Stanton family-run charity donates food, supplies to hundreds