Wild Health COVID-19 testing site moves to new location

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wild Health COVID-19 testing site has moved to a new location.

Previously located at Baptist Health Corbin, the site is now located at the Whitley County Health Department.

At the new site, those who stop by are able to receive a rapid COVID-19 test. Staff said the test is performed by a swab of the nose and tests results are usually available within one hour.

Wild Health Southeastern Kentucky Regional Lead, Susie Mathis, said providing this service is one measure to help slow the spread.

“I think the most important reason is public safety. I mean we want to keep everyone healthy and if you find out early enough that you have it, there’s available treatments … things from it getting worse and then to protect others,” she said.

The testing site hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While walk-ins are welcome, you can also make an appointment or call 859-271-4679.

The Whitley County Health Department is located at 3750 Cumberland Falls Highway.

