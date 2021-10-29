Advertisement

Wild Health COVID-19 testing site moves to new location

Wild Health new testing site
Wild Health new testing site(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wild Health COVID-19 testing site has moved to a new location.

Previously located at Baptist Health Corbin, the site is now located at the Whitley County Health Department.

At the new site, those who stop by are able to receive a rapid COVID-19 test. Staff said the test is performed by a swab of the nose and tests results are usually available within one hour.

Wild Health Southeastern Kentucky Regional Lead, Susie Mathis, said providing this service is one measure to help slow the spread.

“I think the most important reason is public safety. I mean we want to keep everyone healthy and if you find out early enough that you have it, there’s available treatments … things from it getting worse and then to protect others,” she said.

The testing site hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While walk-ins are welcome, you can also make an appointment or call 859-271-4679.

The Whitley County Health Department is located at 3750 Cumberland Falls Highway.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation

Latest News

Walk for Water
Walk for Water event aims to fight water quality issues in Appalachia
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success
Triple M Festival
Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival kicks off in Pikeville
Making Yourself aware with World Stroke Day
It’s time to save more lives on World Stroke Day