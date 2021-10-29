Weekend Forecast: Soggy first half but drier by Halloween

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain gear will continue to be your friend at times for the next couple of days. Keep it handy.

Today and Tonight

There’s no way to sugarcoat what happened on Thursday: We busted hardcore, especially on temperatures. Most locations made it into the upper 60s and low 70s and we even had some sunshine through parts of the day. You can’t win them all, I guess.

I think we see a similar situation today, especially with the cloud cover and the rain chances. I don’t think we get nearly as warm with the temperatures though. Look for your best chances for rain to come a little later in the day with highs topping out around 60. Ponchos could be your friend for some of those Friday night football games.

More chances for showers continue tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 50.

Weekend Forecast

The last weekend of October will definitely be a half-and-half one. Trick or treaters will have to continue to dodge raindrops on Saturday as highs top out in the upper 50s. The best rain chances will be early on Saturday night before tapering off, for the most part by early Sunday morning. Lows will drop again to around 50.

I think Sunday starts with some clouds, but quickly clears out for Halloween. The last day of the month will likely end on a nice note with highs near 60.

Extended Forecast

November starts Monday. Can you believe that? This year has flown by. The good news is that it will start on a very nice note. Sunny skies will take us into the low 60s for highs and partly cloudy skies will drop us to around 40 overnight.

That drier trend looks to continue into Tuesday before things could get ... interesting ... by mid to late week. Stay tuned for more on that!

Have a great weekend!

