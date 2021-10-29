Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain Classic bracket to be released

WYMT Mountain Classic 2021
WYMT Mountain Classic 2021(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tune into WYMT at six for the reveal of the pairings for the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

You can watch the livestream here when it is available.

The 35th annual tournament will be held from Monday, December 6th through Saturday, December 11th at Knott County Central High School.

Each field includes last year’s champion: Knox Central on the boys side, and North Laurel on the girls side.

Here are the teams:

GIRLS:

Belfry Lady Pirates

2021 record: 21-8 (60th District Champions/15th Region Semifinalist)

Bell County Lady Bobcats

2021 record: 22-5 (52nd District Champions/13th Region Semifinalist)

Knott Central Lady Patriots

2021 record: 20-8 (53rd District Champions/14th Region Champions/Sweet 16)

Leslie County Lady Eagles

2021 record: 17-9 (54th District Finalist)

North Laurel Lady Jaguars

2021 record: 24-5 (49th District Champions/13th Region Finalist)

Shelby Valley Lady Kats

2021 record: 12-11

BOYS:

Breathitt County Bobcats

2021 record: 16-7

Harlan Green Dragons

2021 record: 17-6 (52nd District Champions/13th Region All “A” Champions)

Johnson Central Golden Eagles

2021 record: 21-4 (57th District Finalist/15th Region Finalist)

Knott Central Patriots

2021 record: 18-8 (53rd District Champions/14th Region Champions/Sweet 16)

Knox Central Panthers

2021 record: 18-6 (51st District Champions/13th Region Champions/Sweet 16)

Paintsville Tigers

2021 record: 15-9 (57th District Champions/15th Region Champions/Sweet 16)

Perry Central Commodores

2021 record: 9-14 (54th District Finalist/14th Region Semifinalist)

Shelby Valley Wildcats

2021 record: 17-9 (59th District Finalist)

