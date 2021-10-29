Walk for Water event aims to fight water quality issues in Appalachia

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a coal slurry spill in October 2000, Martin County’s water quality is still in a bad state. The “Walk for Water” event, hosted by the Appalachian Pioneer Program (APP), is a fundraiser to raise money to help improve water conditions in the area.

Austin Shuck, the founder of the non-profit program, plans to walk 88 miles to raise awareness on the issue and collect money to help with various infrastructure issues in the area. Shuck started his walk on Friday, Oct. 29.

“So, the goal is to try to knock out 30 to 40 miles today,” said Shuck, “and then do the same thing the next day, and then try to get that last 10 to 20 miles on Sunday.”

Shuck walked his first leg of the 88-mile, three-day stroll with his friend and APP board member, Michael Gardner.

“If we could all realize that we are so much more in common than we could ever, ever be different, I think we’d be a lot more willing to show up for each other,” said Gardner. “That’s what this is all about. It’s showing up for a group of people who really need our help they really need us to lend a hand.”

Shuck and Gardner both said it was an honor to be doing this for a good cause, especially one advocating for clean water. You can see more about the Appalachian Pioneer Program and the Walk for Water event on Shuck’s Instagram.

