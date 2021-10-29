Advertisement

US Attorney: Southwest Virginia couple accused of real estate fraud

(WJHG)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Wise, Virginia husband and wife were indicted on several charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

The release identified Jessee Allen Deloach, 40, and Natasha Ashley Miller Deloach, 38, as a married couple who owned and operated a real estate agency in both Wise and Abingdon.

According to the release, the couple is accused of creating at least 19 fraudulent residential sales contracts and submitting them to advance commission companies to obtain money from March 1st, 2016 through November 30th, 2019.

Advance commission companies assist real estate agents by providing financial services, the release states. Agents can sell portions of their pending commissions on legitimate residential sales contracts in exchange for cash before the closing date.

Both were charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Deloaches will make their first court appearance on November 9th in Abingdon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police continue to investigate the case.

