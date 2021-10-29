Toys for Tots seek volunteers and toys for upcoming holiday season

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the holiday season draws closer, a heartbreaking reality exists.

“This is a lot of hardship out there. What people don’t realize is the children… they’re living in that situation,” said Co-Coordinator for Southcentral Kentucky Toys for Tots, Cathy Sims. “They can’t help themselves and get out of that situation until they’re grown.”

This reality complicates already hard times, like the pandemic.

“Due to the fact that people were not able to work like they normally were, that’s putting a shortage on each family as far as extra money for toys,” said Toy Coordinator for McCreary County Roger Ross.

In addition, there are supply chain issues.

“You go to certain grocery stores now, we’ve got bare shelves or items that you cannot find that 6 months ago or a year ago, we’re plentiful,” he said.

That is why for more than 70 years, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Unit has brought the joy of Christmas to children throughout our country.

“Years ago they used to do a lot of refurbishing. they took gently used toys and cleaned them up, refurbished them and gave them….. somebody also came up with realization that kids deserve a new toy like any other kid,” said Coordinator for Southcentral Kentucky Toys for Tots, Greg Sims.

Preparations are underway for this year’s Christmas, but Sims said there is still a need for volunteers.

“We want the community to take part in it. We want the whole thing to stay within our borders, if you will,” he said.

While you can volunteer, you can also drop off new, unwrapped toys for children 0 to 14 at donation boxes in participating businesses and locations.

“We have to give them a little hope.. a little happiness and show them that there are people are out there that do care happens to them…which is very very important to me,” said Sims.

Sims anticipates between 7,000 and 8,000 gifts will be handed out this year.

Also, upcoming is a fundraising event for the program.

Greg said on November 6th, a bike run is scheduled at Wildcat Harley-Davidson in London.

“It’s donation of a toy or a monetary donation of your choice and I believe there will be some giveaways and some handouts and little trinkets and such,” he said.

The event is sponsored by Wildcat Harley and Backroads of Appalachia.

