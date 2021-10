(WYMT) - The Southwestern Warriors fell to the West Jessamine Colts, 3-0 in the 12th Region Championship.

12th Region Championship

FINAL: West Jessamine sweeps Southwestern 3-0



Highlights tonight on @SportsOT — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) October 29, 2021

Southwestern ends their season 17-14. West Jessamine will play Great Crossing in the State Tournament on November 1st, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.