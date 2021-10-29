Soggy weather pattern continues to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers stick around as we approach the weekend.

Tonight through Saturday night

We remain mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight hours. Spotty showers will also be possible. It will not rain all night or everywhere, but a few showers will be possible, so pack the rain gear if you are headed out to any high school football games. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Saturday. We stay mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Again, it will not rain all day, but a shower or two is possible. Highs will top out in the upper-50s.

Into Saturday night, spotty showers stick around. It will not be a washout, but pack the rain gear if you are headed out just to be on the safe side. Lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Drying Out

We begin to dry out by Sunday. A stray shower or two will be possible during the morning hours, but, by the afternoon, we start to dry out under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-60s.

Into Monday, we stay dry under mostly sunny skies. A beautiful day is on tap with highs in the lower-60s and lows in the lower-40s.

Another dry day is in store by Tuesday. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds with highs staying in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and rain chances return to the mountains by Wednesday. Showers will be possible towards the afternoon and evening with highs topping out in the lower-50s.

Showers continue into Thursday. A chilly day is on tap with highs staying in the mid-40s. Lows fall into the mid-30s.

The forecast does not change much by Friday. We look to stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Again, highs stay in the mid-and-upper-40s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.