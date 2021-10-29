Sheriff: Driver pulled over on suspended/revoked license, number of car-related violations

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for driving with a suspended/revoked license and a number of car-related violations.

James Weaver was pulled over on US-25 Thursday night. Deputies say his green Ford Explorer had no tail lamps, no brake light, an inadequate muffler silencer and an improper windshield.

Additionally, Weaver had two bench warrants for failure to appear in court. One was from the Laurel District court related to 4th-degree assault and public intoxication charges. The second warrant was from the Whitley District Court for related to driving with a suspended/revoked license and contempt of court.

Weaver was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.