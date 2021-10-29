Rescued! Crews free horse stuck in mud, stable owners thankful

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A horse in Bell County is now safe after crews came to her rescue.

Owners at T & T Stables in Middlesboro said in a Facebook post the Middlesboro Fire Department and the Bell County Rescue Squad went “above and beyond” on Wednesday.

The post stated everyone worked tirelessly on freeing the horse.

“Robbie England started digging by hand as soon as he got here, and didn’t stop until she was free,” Owners said in the post.

WYMT has reached out for more information and is waiting to hear back.

You can see their post below:

