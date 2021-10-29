Morgan Wallen adds third show in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Kentucky’s country music fans have another Morgan Wallen show to look forward to this winter.

Country star Morgan Wallen has added a third show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena due to overwhelming fan demand.

This is just the second time in Rupp Arena’s 45-year history an artist has headlined three back-to-back nights.

Garth Brooks is the only other performer to do so back in May of 1998.

Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s performances on December 3rd, 4th and 5th at Rupp Arena are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Wallen also earned two nominations this week in American Music Awards country categories.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.