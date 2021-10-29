Advertisement

Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival kicks off in Pikeville

Triple M Festival
Triple M Festival(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new festival is officially underway in Eastern Kentucky.

The Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival began with a little sunshine and whole lot of moonshine.

Organizers said, though it is a new festival, it is showing a lot of promise.

“We’re excited to finally get this one off the ground. We were going to do it earlier in the fall,” said Jimmy Carter, the Pikeville Mayor.

The festival was originally postponed due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this year. Now, the streets are full of vendors, moonshine and lots of people.

“Because I think people need it. People are wanting to get out, socialize some more, and be outdoors and celebrate the fall season. And certainly, I think this is the best time to do that,” said Jill Fraley Dotson, the Executive Director of Economic Development.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation

Latest News

Walk for Water
Walk for Water event aims to fight water quality issues in Appalachia
New store opens after a lot of success
Business forced to move due to too much success
Wild Health new testing site
Wild Health COVID-19 testing site moves to new location
Making Yourself aware with World Stroke Day
It’s time to save more lives on World Stroke Day