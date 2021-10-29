Advertisement

Marshall University joins Sun Belt Conference

(Marshall Athletics)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University has joined Southern Miss and Old Dominion in the exit from Conference USA.

Friday, Marshall University Athletics released a video announcing the Herd’s new future, confirming it will be joining the Sun Belt Conference.

While showcasing parts of Huntington and highlights from Marshall University Athletics, the hype video says, “So lets have some fun in the sunbelt.”

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation

Latest News

Unemployment
Jobless rates fall in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties
More Kentucky schools make masks optional
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 45 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Gov. Andy Beshear gives additional comments on Hazard High School situation at stop in Perry County
(Laurel County Correctional Center/Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Driver pulled over on suspended/revoked license, number of car-related violations